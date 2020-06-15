Iowa Athletic Director Comments On Kirk Ferentz’s Status

With strength & conditioning coach Chris Doyle now gone (though still on the books for the next 15 months), there are questions about head coach Kirk Ferentz’s status with the team.

But if we’re to take Iowa athletic director Gary Barta at his word, Ferentz appears to be safe now. Speaking to the media, Barta gave Ferentz his vote of confidence and believes the longtime Hawkeyes coach can continue to lead the team forward.

“I do remain confident Kirk Ferentz can lead this team moving forward,” Barta said. The statement comes amid calls to punish Ferentz for not being more proactive in punishing Doyle when allegations of player mistreatment first emerged.

Barta gave an emotional press conference, apologizing to players who had a negative experience and for not being more proactive. But he said that an outside firm will now investigate the program into any other problems they aren’t aware of.

Ferentz has been the Iowa head coach since 1999 and is the longest tenured head coach in FBS. His time at Iowa includes two Big Ten titles, five top 10 finishes and 162 wins.

The Iowa head coach said on Friday that he’s come to understand he has “a blind spot.” Moving forward, he intends to “create an environment where everybody feels free to talk and say their mind.”

It’s been a rough time for Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.

But we’ll see if this “investigation” yields anything else that could be threatening to Kirk Ferentz’s status.