Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Joins Steve Alford At Nevada

One of Iowa’s star forwards from the early-2000s is back in college basketball ranks, joining Steve Alford’s coaching staff at Nevada.

According to Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net, former Iowa All-Big Ten selected Glen Worley is joining the Wolf Pack. Per the report, he is joining Nevada as the school’s director of player development.

Worley reunites with Alford, who was the Iowa head coach during his playing days from 2000 to 2004. Alford gave the former Mr. Basketball of Iowa 67 starts in 126 games and saw him earn Third-Team All-Big Ten honors.

In four years at Iowa, Worley averaged 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He had arguably his best year in the 2002-03 season, when he averaged a career-high 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Iowa would finish 17-14 that season.

During his four years at Iowa, the Hawkeyes won the 2001 Big Ten title, made one NCAA Tournament and three NIT appearances.

After he finished playing, Worley went into coaching, joining Junipero Serra High School as head coach and going 47-37 in the varsity ranks. He joined the AAU’s Compton Magic as head coach in 2013. He then joined the Division II Academy of Art University as an assistant in 2016 before returning to AAU.

Worley joins a Nevada program that is coming off a 19-12 season, and was on the verge of a fourth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance before the tournament’s cancelation.

