Iowa Announces Jordan Bohannon Was Assaulted Over The Weekend

Longtime Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball player Jordan Bohannon was reportedly physically assaulted over the weekend, according to an official announcement from the program.

Per the release, Bohannon was in Iowa City and was assaulted early on Sunday morning. He is now recovering after receiving medical attention for “a serious head injury.”

“Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. “We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern.”

No other details were provided about the incident at this time. According to Mitch Fick of Iowa News Now, the Iowa City Police Department is investigating a report of an assault in front of DC’s Sports Bar around closing time.

JUST IN: Iowa basketball confirms assault on Jordan Bohannon early Sunday morning in Iowa City. Suffered “serious head injury.”

ICPD tells me they’re investigating a report of an assault in front of DC’s around bar close. No parties named. pic.twitter.com/ryFL5u0wn7 — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) May 24, 2021

Earlier this offseason, Bohannon announced that he would use his extra year of eligibility to return to Iowa for a sixth season with the Hawkeyes. He’s played in 143 career games for McCaffrey and will have an opportunity to set the NCAA record for most games played during the 2021-22 season. Already, the 23-year-old is the program leader in assists (639) and three-point field goals made (364).

“We’re underdogs again and that’s something I thrive on,” Bohannon said after he announced his return, per 247 Sports. “That was definitely a selling point for myself, kind of playing that underdog mentality and stepping into Luka’s position that he was the last two years. It provided a pathway moving forward and helped me make a decision.”

We’ll have more information on the incident involving Bohannon as it becomes available.