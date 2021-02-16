Iowa Star Jordan Bohannon Has Epic Quote About Wisconsin

Iowa basketball, one of the top teams in a stacked Big Ten, has a huge game against Wisconsin on Thursday night. Hawkeyes star Jordan Bohannon made it pretty clear how much he dislikes the rival Badgers.

Bohannon, a former three-star point guard recruit, opted to play for his home state power as a member of the 2016 class. Wisconsin was listed as an interested program via his 247 profile, but it doesn’t look like the Badgers offered him. That isn’t a huge deal to the former Linn-Mar High School standout.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Bohannon made it very clear that playing for Wisconsin rather than Iowa wasn’t in the cards. “It would have taken about $20,000 in a McDonald’s bag to go to Wisconsin,” he joked.

That’s a nice sideswipe at a major college football program: Tennessee. In January, Dan Patrick reported that former Vols football coach Jeremy Pruitt‘s staff allegedly paid recruits by putting cash in McDonald’s bags.

Jordan Bohannon: "It would have taken about 20,000 dollars in a McDonalds bag to go to Wisconsin." — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 16, 2021

Pruitt was fired amid recruiting allegations, and the program’s on-field struggles during his tenure. Tennessee recently hired UCF’s Josh Heupel to replace him.

Jordan Bohannon is third on No. 11 Iowa basketball’s roster, averaging 10 points per game, and leads the team with 4.6 assists per night. He is shooting 39.4/38.7/89.7 on the season.

Thursday night’s game at Wisconsin basketball is the first of two between the Hawkeyes and Badgers, with Iowa hosting the team on March 7. Four of the team’s final five games come against ranked opponents.