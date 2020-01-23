Iowa Basketball Manager Survives Heart Attack At Practice

Iowa basketball is ranked 19th in the country and has a 14-5 record on the season. But the Hawkeyes’ biggest win came during a recent practice, when a trainer saved the life of team manager Luke Slavens.

On January 12, the 20-year-old Slavens was rebounding during a drill when he began to feel dizzy. Trainer Brad Floy instructed him to sit down.

“The next thing I know,” Slavens told Hawk Central’s Chad Leistikow. “I’m on the ground with a mask on me and they’re pumping on my chest.”

What Slavens didn’t know at that point was that his heart had stopped for between two and three minutes. And that Floy had saved his life.

Slavens suffers from Brugada Syndrome, which causes unusual electrical activity in the heart. In a worst-case scenario, the condition could result in a person passing out or cause sudden cardiac death.

Floy’s quick actions were the difference between life and death for Slavens that afternoon. He instructed a student assistant to call 911 while he began CPR with the help of campus police officers who were in the building.

Floy used a defibrillator to ultimately revive Slavens, who underwent surgery two days after the incident. He was back behind the bench in his usual spot at Carver-Hawkeye Arena last night for Iowa’s 85-80 win over No. 24 Rutgers.

All in all, the young man is tremendously lucky, and we’re fortunate that this story had a happy ending.