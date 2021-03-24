Earlier this week, ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg had some harsh words for Iowa basketball star Jordan Bohannon.

“Earlier in the week we heard Jordan Bohannon talk about his gift bag, drop F-bombs and make fun of a gift bag from the NCAA,” ESPN’s Greenberg said on CBS Sports Radio. “He looked ungrateful. I don’t know Jordan Bohannon, he might be the greatest guy in the world, but he looked ungrateful. It was embarrassing to me.”

The comments came after Bohannon poked fun at the NCAA’s gift package for the student-athletes competing at the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments. He suggested the players should be receiving more than just a welcome package.

Greenberg clearly doesn’t agree and went on to scold the Hawkeyes star. Well, Bohannnon saw Greenberg’s comments and had a message for the ESPN analyst.

“Easy to say from someone that has made a living off college athletes,” Bohannon said in response to Greenberg.

Bohannon is obviously referencing Greenberg’s time spent as a college basketball coach and then his time as an analyst for ESPN.

Greenberg went on to compliment Bohannon’s teammate, Luka Garza, for his approach to the game.

“Listening to Luka Garza and Jose Alvarado it resonated with me,” he said via 247Sports. “That’s why I got into coaching, that’s why this thing is special because they actually said ‘it changed my life.'”

We’ll have to wait and see if Greenberg responds to Bohannon.