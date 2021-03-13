Iowa Basketball Star Has Message For Fran McCaffery’s Critics

Iowa basketball head coach Fran McCaffery has developed a reputation as, to put it lightly, one of the whinier coaches in college basketball. Hawkeyes star guard Jordan Bohannon believes that same perception is unwarranted.

We’ve come to expect a sideline burst or two from McCaffery per game. He’s amassed plenty of critics because of it. But are those same critics concerned about the actions of other coaches within the conference, like Michigan’s Juwan Howard or Wisconsin’s Greg Gard?

Just yesterday, Howard erupted at Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon and even tried to charge him. Less than 24 hours later, the entire sequence has already been forgotten.

Bohannon believes McCaffery’s been treated very “unfairly” compared to coaches like Howard or Gard.

“I just wanted to start off by saying, having the controversy with Coach Howard today, and what happened with Coach Gard last week with our controversial ending and him criticizing the refs, Coach McCaffery has been treated very unfairly throughout the entire country on how he’s been perceived,” Bohannon said, via 247Sports.com. “He gets a T and he’s portrayed as this bad person and everyone who knows him personally knows that that’s not the case and I feel that he hasn’t been treated as fairly as Coach Howard has been.”

The Iowa guard makes a viable argument here. Fran McCaffery is held to a much higher standard.

Rather than chalking McCaffery’s outbursts up to passion, fans criticize the Hawkeyes coach for overreacting and whining.

Unfortunately, those same standards aren’t applied to other coaches within the Big Ten.