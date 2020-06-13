A member of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team reportedly suffered serious injuries in a boating accident this weekend.

Jack Koerner, a former walk-on, and another passenger were on a watercraft identified as a Sea-Doo when it crashed into the side of a boat. Both Koerner and the other individual, Cole Coffin, suffered serious injuries as a result.

According to the police report, Koerner was taken by EMS to a local hospital. Coffin had to be airlifted to a different hospital.

The accident reportedly occurred around 6:50 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon. Further details of the accident and Koerner’s condition are not known at this point.

Earlier this week, Koerner posted how proud he was of his teammates given the recent allegations against the Iowa program.

Today could have very possibly been the most powerful and impactful day in Iowa football history. I’ve never been more proud of my teammates and wholeheartedly believe positive change is in the works. I live and breathe Hawkeye football and stand with my brothers to take action. — Jack Koerner (@KoernerJack) June 8, 2020

After attending Dowling Catholic High School, Koerner walked on the Iowa football program. Although it took him a few years to make an impact, the former walk-on established himself as a vital piece of the Hawkeyes defense last season.

Koerner racked up 81 tackles, intercepted one pass, and defended five total passes during the 2019 campaign. Head coach Kirk Ferentz rewarded his stellar play during the spring by making Koerner a scholarship player.

He wasn’t even rated as a prospect coming out of high school, but turned himself into a major part of one of the Big Ten’s top defenses. Koerner was expected to continue to have a major presence once again this season.

We’ll have the latest on Koerner’s condition as that information becomes available.