Iowa Dropping Season Ticket Prices For 2023 Season

On Friday morning, Iowa announced that it has reduced its season ticket prices for 2023.

This past season, tickets for Iowa's home games cost anywhere from $345 to $450. Ticket prices for the 2023 season will range from $335 to $425.

Of course, the price of the tickets are based on the location of the seats.

Iowa issued a press release on this price reduction.

"We appreciate the investment our fans make each and every gameday to support our student athletes as they compete," Iowa's statement read. "While it seems like the cost of everything else is increasing, we wanted to not only hold our prices steady but reduce them slightly to recognize the support of our greatest fans in America."

Iowa has seven home games scheduled for next season, starting with a Sept. 2 showdown against Utah State.

The Hawkeyes will host five conference games in 2023. Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue and Rutgers will make the trip to Kinnick Stadium.