In January, Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Ezra Miller announced his medical retirement. At the time, his father cited ongoing back issues as a reason for the decision.

The loss was a big one for Iowa. Miller was a four-star composite recruit, per 247Sports, and the No. 354 recruit nationally in the 2019 class.

247 ranked him No. 31 among offensive tackles and as the No. 2 recruit in Iowa that year.

Initially, Miller was set to remain at the University of Iowa as a student. Now, he has revealed that his departure from the team was for other reasons than initially revealed, and that he will head elsewhere in an attempt to play football. He opened up about the situation in a note posted to Twitter.

“It was not due to back issues that I left the program,” Ezra Miller revealed. “Iowa simply worked with me to make that the public statement. I left on my own accord due to major depression and anxiety amplified by a series of events.”

“A close friend and mentor passed away from cancer, God bless you Mr. Kwikkel,” Miller continued. “Shortly after, my father was diagnosed with cancer, and is now thankfully recovering. My brother was in a nasty car accident as well.”

“These events combined with the stress provided by school and football led to some very poor self treatment and mental health struggles. After two long hiatuses and intense therapy, I believed the best solution was to leave football, as I did not think I could be a good teammate with all this going on.”

Now, Miller says that he is in a good place, and ready to return to the sport. He confirmed his entrance into the transfer portal. He also thanked everyone at Iowa for how they helped him handle what sounds like a tough few months.

Hopefully we’ll get to see him on the gridiron very soon.