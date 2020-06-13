Late Friday night, Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner suffered serious injuries in a boating accident.

Koerner, a former walk-on, and another passenger crashed into the side of a boat while riding on a Sea-Doo. Both Koerner and the other individual, Cole Coffin, suffered serious injuries as a result.

Initial reports did not offer much clarification on Koerner’s condition. Later Saturday afternoon, the Iowa program released a statement confirming Koerner was involved in an accident.

In the statement, Iowa revealed Koerner suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. “We can confirm Jack Koerner – a junior defensive back on the University of Iowa football team and member of the 2020 Leadership Group – was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the program said in a statement.

After the news came out that Koerner suffered injuries in an accident in the Ozarks, college football reporter Brett McMurphy made an ill-timed joke.

He made a joke about the Netflix series “Ozark.” “This was not part of Ozark Season 3: Iowa starting safety Jack Koerner injured in boating accident Friday at Lake of the Ozarks, the school announced,” McMurphy said.

Fans immediately called McMurphy out for his decision to make a joke given the serious nature of the incident.

Koerner may not have suffered life-threatening injuries, but he was still taken to the hospital. His friend also needed to be airlifted to the hospital.

It’s not a great time for jokes.