Jack Koerner attempts to make a tackle.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 27: Amon-Ra St. Brown #8 of the USC Trojans eludes Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on a pass play during the second half of the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on December 27, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Late Friday night, Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner suffered serious injuries in a boating accident.

Koerner, a former walk-on, and another passenger crashed into the side of a boat while riding on a Sea-Doo. Both Koerner and the other individual, Cole Coffin, suffered serious injuries as a result.

Initial reports did not offer much clarification on Koerner’s condition. Later Saturday afternoon, the Iowa program released a statement confirming Koerner was involved in an accident.

In the statement, Iowa revealed Koerner suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. “We can confirm Jack Koerner – a junior defensive back on the University of Iowa football team and member of the 2020 Leadership Group – was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the program said in a statement.

After the news came out that Koerner suffered injuries in an accident in the Ozarks, college football reporter Brett McMurphy made an ill-timed joke.

He made a joke about the Netflix series “Ozark.” “This was not part of Ozark Season 3: Iowa starting safety Jack Koerner injured in boating accident Friday at Lake of the Ozarks, the school announced,” McMurphy said.

Fans immediately called McMurphy out for his decision to make a joke given the serious nature of the incident.

Koerner may not have suffered life-threatening injuries, but he was still taken to the hospital. His friend also needed to be airlifted to the hospital.

It’s not a great time for jokes.

