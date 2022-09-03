Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral

Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch.

In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure.

During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance went viral.

Just going off the photo, we'd imagine this Iowa fan is disgusted with the way the Hawkeyes have played thus far.

Check it out:

Iowa currently has a 5-3 lead over South Dakota State.

Spencer Petras has struggled mightily this afternoon, completing just 11-of-24 pass attempts for 109 yards with an interception.

Fortunately for Iowa, its defense has held South Dakota State's passing attack to just 81 yards.

Even if Iowa escapes this weekend with a win, Kirk Ferentz can't be pleased with the way his guys have played. And with Iowa State on the schedule for next Saturday, an encore performance would almost certainly result in a loss.