Iowa Football Adds Major Commitment To 2021 Class

Iowa football is trying to catch up to conference powers Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. The Hawkeyes’ latest 2021 commitment should help do just that.

Kirk Ferentz has always placed a heavy emphasis on offensive and defensive line play. The Hawkeyes consistently have some of the best linemen in all of college football. That trend is poised to continue due to Iowa’s latest pickup.

Four-star offensive tackle David Davidkov announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Illinois native is expected to be an instant-impact player for Iowa in 2021.

Davidkov announced his commitment decision via his personal Twitter Monday. Check out his announcement below:

Michigan and Ohio State were also in the hunt for Davidkov’s recruitment. But in the end, Iowa was the decision.

“I would like to thank every college coach who has reached out to me and given me the opportunity to play at their school,” Davidkov wrote on Twitter. “Ultimately, I want to thank my family and friends for showing unconditional love at all times. Thank you all for everything. With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Iowa.”

Iowa’s future offensive line appears in good shape with Davidkov in the fold.