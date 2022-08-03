Iowa Football Announces Big Ticket News For 2022 Season

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Coming off a 10-4 season and Big Ten West title, the Iowa Hawkeyes reached a major ticket milestone this week.

Iowa has sold out all seven home games for the upcoming season, the program announced earlier today.

This is the first time the Hawkeyes have sold out every game in a season since 2011.

Kinnick Stadium has long been known as a homefield advantage for Iowa, and might be even more so at full capacity.

Iowa columnist Chad Leistikow has a couple of theories on the rise in ticket sales for 2022.

"What's interesting about the Iowa football season sellout is that the cost for season tickets increased this year," Leistikow wrote. "No slash-prices gimmick to fill seats. Clearly speaks to a lot of excitement about this team + the improved Kinnick atmosphere + good schedule + good kick times."



Iowa will kick off the 2022 season at Kinnick Stadium on September 3 against South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes also have home non-conference games against rival Iowa State and Nevada in the first month of the season.

In Big Ten play, Iowa will host Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska.