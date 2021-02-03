Report: Iowa Football Coaching Staff Is Taking A Big Hit

Iowa’s football staff is reportedly taking a sizable hit this offseason.

According to a report from AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, one of the Hawkeyes’ top assistant coaches is leaving for a job in the National Football League.

Derrick Foster, Iowa’s running backs coach and a top recruiter, is leaving for a job on the Los Angeles Chargers’ coaching staff.

“Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster is expected to be hired by the Los Angeles Chargers. Led a group this season that included first-team All-Big Ten running back Tyler Goodson. Was previously the running backs coach and run game coordinator at Samford,” he reports.

Foster joined the Iowa coaching staff in 2018 following two seasons of coaching at Samford University in Alabama. He previously coached at Tennessee, Northwestern State University and Valdosta State University.

“We gained Derrick as a coach, we bolstered our recruiting capabilities and we strengthened our commitment to special teams by allowing LeVar Woods to focus entirely on a significant phase of our game,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said at the time of Foster’s hire.

Iowa is coming off a 6-2 season in 2020. The Chargers hired Brandon Staley as the team’s next head coach last month.