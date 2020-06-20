Iowa Fan Gets Amazing ‘Kinnick Wave’ Tattoo

The “Iowa Wave,” also known as the “Kinnick Wave,” is one of the best traditions in all of sports, despite only being a few years old. One die-hard Hawkeyes fan found a unique way to remember the tradition for the rest of his life.

The tradition consists of all the fans at Kinnick Stadium waving to University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The facility sits just behind the stadium, overlooking the Hawkeyes on Saturdays.

At the top floor of the children’s hospital lies a “Press Box” where patients and families can watch Iowa home games. This gives the patients a beautiful view of Kinnick Stadium. To make life a bit more special for these patients, Iowa fans came up with a heartfelt tradition back in 2017 – the “Iowa Wave.”

To commemorate the special tradition, one die-hard Iowa fan took his dedication to a new level. This Iowa fan got a new tattoo on his left shoulder. The outline of the tattoo makes up the actual Iowa Hawkeye logo, while the details inside the outline show the famous Wave directed at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital. This is incredible:

Talk about dedication here. What an incredible way to show just how much the tradition not only means to the patients, but to the fans.

This fan in particular may have a more personal connection to the tradition than most others. In the comment section of the video, this Hawkeye fan noted his son “spent his first three months in the children’s hospital 7 years ago.”

We’re certainly looking forward to seeing The Wave return this fall.