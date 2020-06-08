Iowa Football Has ‘Clarified’ Its Social Media Policy

The Iowa football program has been taking a lot of heat these past few days, and is making a number of changes. One area that’s going to experience some changes is the Hawkeyes’ social media policy for players.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Iowa has just clarified its new social media policy. While the original agreement, reported by The Athletic, called for “one pre-approved tweet,” the change will now place no restrictions on players and their participation on Twitter.

Earlier this morning, Scott Dochterman reported that Iowa was lifting its overall Twitter ban and replacing it with the pre-approved tweet. But that position promptly triggered outrage and disappointment in the program for being “out of touch.”

Many pointed to the limitation having a negative impact on personal branding for post-career ventures. Others noted that it probably didn’t help their recruiting efforts either.

#Iowa clarifies social media policy for players. Original agreement last week called for one pre-approved tweet, but now there are no restrictions on players and their Twitter participation. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 8, 2020

It’s been a rough couple of days for the Iowa football program to say the least.

Allegations of racial abuse and bullying at the hands of the strength & conditioning staff forced Kirk Ferentz to place coach Chris Doyle on administrative leave. Hours later, Kinnick Stadium was vandalized and tagged.

The controversy even led Ferentz to speak out and defend his job status with the team.

Earlier today, Iowa pledged to “listen and learn” from everything that’s happened.

Today, as we return to campus & voluntary FB activities, we pledge to listen and learn and be the change that is necessary for harmonious living with and understanding of people from all backgrounds. It is time to put our words into action. — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 8, 2020

Hopefully this new social media policy is the first of many steps Iowa takes towards making everyone satisfied.