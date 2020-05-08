2021 Iowa Recruit Announces Decommitment From Program

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes have done a solid job recruiting for the Class of 2021. Unfortunately, they just lost one prized recruit to a decommitment.

On Friday, defensive back Jordan Oladokun announced that he is decommitting from Iowa and re-opening his recruitment. The decision comes less than a month after he committed to joining the Hawkeyes.

247Sports rates Oladokun as a three-star prospect and the No. 842 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 69 cornerback in the country, and the No. 118 prospect from the state of Florida.

Oladokun is a very versatile player for Gaither High School. As a junior he played both wide receiver and defensive back as the school went 12-2 and made the state semifinals.

please respect my decision! pic.twitter.com/rBl6yRvxS8 — Jordan Oladokun (@JordanOladokun) May 8, 2020

While the loss of Oladokun is regrettable, Iowa’s recent recruiting efforts have allowed them to make up some of the difference. In the past week alone, the Hawkeyes have picked up two more commitments.

Even with the decommitment, Iowa still boast the No. 6 overall recruiting class, and are No. 2 class in the Big Ten for 2021, according to 247Sports.

Coming off their best record since 2015, it’s clear that the Hawkeyes are still a major recruiting force. We’ll see what Ferentz and his staff can do with the remaining scholarships they have.