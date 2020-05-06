Iowa Football Just Landed Another Important 2021 Commitment

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes have done an excellent job recruiting for the 2021 season. On Wednesday afternoon, the program added yet another commitment to its class.

Three-star wideout Keagan Johnson announced his commitment this afternoon. Overall, he received eight scholarship offers. He was considering a plethora of Big Ten schools, such as Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern.

Despite growing up in Nebraska, the talented recruit from Bellevue West High School will be playing college football at Iowa.

“I spent many nights praying about this decision. I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in today,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank my family, coach, and teammates. Without you guys this isn’t possible. With that being said…I’m committed to the University of Iowa.”

I spent many nights praying about this decision. I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in today. I want to thank my family, coach, and teammates. Without you guys this isn’t possible. With that being said … I’m committed to the University of Iowa 🐤 pic.twitter.com/C5iaNfvDwT — keagan johnson (@_keaganj) May 6, 2020

Johnson is the No. 379 overall recruit and No. 30 athlete in his class, per 247Sports.

Iowa has the No. 6 recruiting class in the entire country. Ohio State is the only program in the Big Ten that has a better class at the moment.

As of right now, the Hawkeyes have 15 hard commits. The top recruit from the class is four-star offensive tackle David Davidkov.