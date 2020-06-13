Columnist Calls For Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium To Be Renamed

Across the country, there is a push for iconography—including statues and building names—to be removed and/or changed to reflect the diverse culture in our country. Nile Kinnick, the former Iowa football and military hero that the program’s stadium is named for, is certainly not a controversial figure, but one columnist thinks that the name of the stadium can be updated to better reflect the values that Kinnick believed in, and that the program, which is reckoning with its own major racial issues, aspires to uphold.

Kinnick Stadium, a recent site of both protests against police brutality and racism, and some vandalism, was built in 1929, but was named Iowa Stadium until 1972. That year, school president Willard Boyd reportedly proposed a new name: “Kinnick-Slater stadium.” The name would honor both Kinnick, the 1939 Heisman winner, and Duke Slater, a two-time All-American and College Football Hall of Famer, and one of the Hawkeyes’ most beloved Black players.

After a stalemate within the community Kinnick had the stadium named after him. Slater got a new residence hall. Most would agree that that is not an even disbursement of honor.

As head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa program deal with ongoing issues of racial bias and mistreatment within the program, a guest columnist for The Gazette proposed that the stadium gets renamed to honor both of those Hawkeye legends, as was proposed almost 50 years ago.

Guest column by @colegrolmus: "Iowans decided to honor the life of a Heisman trophy winner and war hero. We decided not to equally honor the life of a great Black athlete, scholar, professional, and alumnus."https://t.co/G7Lwn1NCkV — Gazette Insights (@GazetteInsights) June 12, 2020

Cole Gromlus, who wrote the piece, believes that this change is something that Kinnick would embrace, based on the things he wrote while he was preparing to enter World War II. From The Gazette:

Nile Kinnick himself was deeply concerned about civil rights in our country. Kinnick wrote in his journal: “We supposedly are fighting this war to obliterate the malignant idea of racial supremacy and master-slave relationships. When this war is over, the problem is apt to be more difficult than ever. May wisdom, justice, brotherly love guide our steps to the right direction.” Honoring Duke Slater is honoring the very dream Nile Kinnick fought and died for.

Adapting the name wouldn’t solve all of the issues within the Iowa program, or those in the country as a whole, but it would be an acknowledgement of Black players’ deep, significant contributions to the Hawkeyes and the University.

