Kirk Ferentz Makes Announcement About Strength Coach Accused Of Racist Comments

As the nationwide push for racial equality continues, with protests throughout the country, college football has been put under the microscope. Multiple former members of the Iowa Hawkeyes have brought up mistreatment based on their race, and have specifically called out longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

Manny Rugamba, a former Iowa defensive back who wound up transferring to Miami (OH), highlighted specific incidents involving Doyle. In one instance, he allegedly threatened to put a player “back on the streets” based on his weight room demeanor. In another, he mocked the way a Hawkeye dressed and spoke.

Rugamba says that while he appreciates his time at Iowa, the culture around the program gave him “unbearable anxiety.” Amani Hooker, a star defensive back, echoed some of Rugamba’s thoughts. “I remember whenever walking into the facility it would be difficult for black players to walk around the facility and be themselves,” he said. James Daniel, a star lineman for Iowa, called cultural change within the program “long overdue.”

Kirk Ferentz has had some very supportive comments about the protests and the greater movement. Now, he has placed Doyle, who has been on the staff since 1999, on administrative leave. The program is investigating the allegations.

NEWS: Per Kirk Ferentz, Iowa has placed longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle on administrative leave, effective immediately. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) June 6, 2020

Ferentz put out a statement about the decision. Via HawkCentral.com:

“This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye football program. “Over the past 24 hours I have seen some difficult and heartbreaking posts on social media. I appreciate the former players’ candor and have been reaching out to many of them individually to hear more about their experiences in our program. I am planning on talking to all of them in the coming days. This is a process that will take some time, but change begins by listening first. “Many of the discussions have centered around our strength and conditioning program and coach Chris Doyle. I have spoken with him about the allegations posted on social media. They’re troubling and have created a lasting impact on those players. Therefore, coach Doyle has been placed on administrative leave immediately while an independent review can take place. He and I agree that all parties will have their voices heard and then a decision about how we move forward will be made. “There has been a call for a cultural shift in our program. Therefore, I am creating an advisory committee, chaired by a former player and compromised of current and former players as well as department staff. This will be a diverse group that will be able to share without judgement so we can all examine where we are today and how we can have a better environment tomorrow. “Football is a game of discipline and sacrifice. In our program, we have high standards and accountability. And we have a good team of players, coaches and staff members. But it is clear we can do more to create a better environment, a respectful environment where every player can grow, develop and become the best version of himself. “As I told the team earlier this week. I am a white football coach. Teaching is what I do. But it is also important to know when to be the student.”

Ferentz has also relaxed the program’s social media policy, allowing players to speak out about these issues. The fact that players were being muzzled in the first place is certainly something that deserves attention, but it is definitely necessary to let the players speak their minds now.

“Several days ago, the players asked permission to post on social media so they could participate in the national discussion around injustice, racism and inequality. As a team we agreed last Thursday to lift the longstanding ban on social media and so you will be seeing them enter the now broader conversation. “These are painful times. As a leader you can learn a lot by listening but at some point you must take action. Finally, I told the team that change begins with us, but in reality it begins with me.”

Chris Doyle’s suspension comes two days before he was set to begin overseeing team workouts, as Iowa players return to campus.