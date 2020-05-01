On Friday afternoon, the Iowa Hawkeyes received great news regarding a three-star recruit they’ve been targeting. Brody Brecht, a wide receiver from Ankeny High School, announced that he’ll be playing college football close to his hometown.

Brecht had interest from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Nebraska. Throughout his recruitment, the Hawkeyes were considered the favorite by a wide margin.

After taking ample time to consider all his options, Brecht decided to reveal his college decision on Twitter. He’ll be an official member of Iowa’s football program starting in 2021.

“I want to also thank the coaches who have been a part of this process and have believed in me,” Brecht said. “But I have now found a home. I am extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the…University of Iowa.”

Brecht is the No. 77 wide receiver and No. 463 overall recruit from the 2021 class, per 247Sports.

During his junior season at Ankeny High School, Brecht had 35 receptions for 796 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes currently own the No. 6 recruiting class in the country. As for the Big Ten, the only program with a better class at the moment is Ohio State.

Four-star offensive tackle David Davidkov is the top recruit from Iowa’s 2021 haul, which consists of 14 hard commits.