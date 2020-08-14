Earlier this week, the Big Ten made the unpopular decision to cancel the 2020 college football season – at least for the fall.

The Big Ten announced its plans to try to play football in the spring. Despite that being a possibility, football players – and their parents – were not happy with the decision.

Following the Big Ten’s announcement, parents of Iowa football players got together. The group penned a letter to the conference, protesting its decision to cancel the season.

The Gazette obtained a copy of the letter, which questions how the conference came to its conclusion. “This letter was directed to the Big Ten commissioner and to the office,” said Julie Waggoner of Clive, the mother of Hawkeye defensive lineman John Waggoner.

Here’s part of the letter:

“As parents of Hawkeye players, we want what is best for our children and their program. We care deeply about player safety as we continue our way through a different world than it was six months ago. The Big Ten had months to develop a strategic plan but instead chose to leave it up to each individual school creating confusion, inconsistency and no plan of action.”

It’s not surprising to see the parents unhappy with the conference’s decision. However, if they truly want to enact change, the players themselves might have been better off writing the letter.

Regardless, the Big Ten isn’t going to change it decision about the fall season – not at this stage.