Iowa Football Parents Respond To Big Ten Commissioner Letter

Iowa was one of the few schools to reportedly vote against canceling the 2020 Big Ten fall season. And it’s pretty easy to see why.

In an open letter, a group called Iowa Hawkeye Football Parents declared that they reject Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s response to questions on the conference’s decision to cancel the season. The group criticized Warren and the Big Ten for its “lack of transparency, hypocrisy, and failure of leadership” in reaching the decision.

“BIG10 players, who have sacrificed so much, deserve better. BIG10 parents and fans deserve better. The athletes that will suffer due to the economic impact of this decision and the loss of opportunity to realize their dreams are in our thoughts and prayers. They are not blind to the risks of playing and never have been.”

The group announced its intentions to protest at Big Ten headquarters on Friday. They also expressed support for a Freedom of Information Act Request. The group declared “there should be consequences” if the FOIA reveals that they were deceived.

You can read the full letter here:

Iowa parents "firmly reject" the contents of @bigten Kevin Warren's news release and plan to head to Rosemont, Ill., Friday. pic.twitter.com/O25fzYUflo — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) August 20, 2020

It’s clear that the Big Ten blundered its way to the controversial decision to cancel the season. But it really doesn’t look like there’s anything the parents can actually do.

The schools appear to have accepted the decision, even if they don’t like it.

A group of parents protesting the Big Ten – no matter how large – won’t be enough to change the decision.

As with just about everything, this decision will come down to the risk-reward factors. Unless the Big Ten sees that it’s riskier to cancel than to play, pretty much all protests will fail.