Iowa Football Lands Former Texas Commit

The Iowa football program prides itself on offensive-line play, so recruiting the position at an elite level is a necessity. The Hawkeyes added a key commitment from a three-star offensive lineman on Saturday.

Three-star center Michael Myslinski announced his commitment to Iowa football Saturday evening, per his Twitter announcement.

Myslinski is a former Texas football commit. He decommitted from the Longhorns in December in the midst of coaching rumors surrounding Tom Herman (who was eventually fired).

The three-star offensive lineman will now head to Iowa to link up with Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes. This is a massive pickup for the Big Ten program.

Michael Myslinski could prove to be Iowa football’s center of the future.

Tyler Linderbaum enters the 2021 season as the Hawkeyes’ starting center. He’s one of the best in the nation, and there’s a chance he departs for the 2022 NFL Draft following this next season. So who will Iowa turn to in 2022? Insert Myslinski.

By the 2022 season, Myslinski will already have a year of experience under his belt. He’s also a true center, meaning he won’t have to learn the position in college (other than further training and technique).

Myslinski checks in as the No. 14 overall center in the 2021 class, per the 247Sports composite score. He held plenty of high-profile offers from programs like Michigan State, Oregon and of course Texas.

Kirk Ferentz continues to excel in the offensive line department. He secured his future center on Saturday.