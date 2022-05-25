Iowa Football Reportedly Loses Veteran Wide Receiver

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Iowa football suffered a key personnel loss on Wednesday when wide receiver and return man Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal.

On3's Matt Zenitz first reported the news of Jones' decision to transfer. The Deerfield, Illinois native will now be looking for his third college program after originally beginning his career at Buffalo.

In two seasons at Iowa, Jones established himself as one of the top returners in the Big Ten. He was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2021 after returning 25 kickoffs for 635 yards and a touchdown and 37 punts for 285 yards.

In addition, Jones caught 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

As a freshman at Buffalo in 2018, Jones caught 18 passes for 395 yards. He was expected to be a key piece of the Iowa offense in 2022, in addition to continuing in his role as a returner.

Instead, he'll be suiting up for another program come September.