Iowa Forward Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Iowa basketball court at Carver Hawkeyes Arena.IOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 10: The Iowa Hawkeyes face the Northwestern Wildcats in their Big10 match-up on February 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, we’ve witnessed several players enter the NCAA transfer portal. On Friday, a veteran member of the Iowa Hawkeyes was the latest student-athlete to make that same decision.

According to David Eickholt of 247Sports, Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl entered the transfer portal. This past season, he averaged 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Pemsl began his career with the Hawkeyes in 2016. Coming out of high school, he was a three-star recruit. He began his career with such promise, averaging 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest as a freshman.

Unfortunately for Pemsl, an injury in 2018 affected his role with the Hawkeyes. Now, he’ll try to find a new home as he looks to revitalize his collegiate career.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said Pemsl looked great in February in terms of his athletic ability. Multiple surgeries to his lower body obviously affected his explosiveness.

A change of scenery could help Pemsl get back on track. After all, the Hawkeyes’ frontcourt has been quite loaded over the past few seasons.

Pemsl is on track to graduate from Iowa this spring, which means he’ll be immediately eligible wherever he chooses to play basketball. He only has one year of eligibility remaining.

