Iowa Gets Good News On Injury To Joe Wieskamp

Iowa basketball closed out the regular season with a win over Wisconsin on Sunday, but lost standout Joe Wieskamp during the game due to injury.

Wieskamp went down with an injury to his lower right leg and ankle area midway through the first half. At the time, Wieskamp had scored 12 points on a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.

The junior sharpshooter spent the rest of the game in a boot on the sideline. Afterwards, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery offered an update on his team’s second-leading scorer.

Thankfully, it appears Wieskamp avoided a serious injury, but McCaffery said he won’t rush him back, according to The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman.

Fran McCaffery said he wouldn't rush Joe Wieskamp back. Wieskamp had a walking boot over his right lower leg/ankle after an injury with 8:16 left in the first half. That's good news for Iowa that it's likely "just" a sprain. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) March 7, 2021

Assuming Wieskamp suffered a sprained ankle, it’s reasonable to think he won’t play in Iowa’s first game of the Big Ten Tournament, which will come in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season 20-7 overall and 14-6 in conference play to earn the No. 3 seed in the league tourney.

Maybe Wieskamp can be a fast healer and return to help Iowa in the Big Ten semis or championship game, if they advance that far next weekend. If not, the goal should be to have him ready for the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 19-20.

The 6-foot-6 Wieskamp came into today averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point range.