The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Iowa Gets Good News On Injury To Joe Wieskamp

Iowa's Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp box out an Oregon player.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Luka Garza #55 of the Iowa Hawkeyes and teammate Joe Wieskamp attempt to block Paul White #13 of the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the game against Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2k Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Iowa basketball closed out the regular season with a win over Wisconsin on Sunday, but lost standout Joe Wieskamp during the game due to injury.

Wieskamp went down with an injury to his lower right leg and ankle area midway through the first half. At the time, Wieskamp had scored 12 points on a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.

The junior sharpshooter spent the rest of the game in a boot on the sideline. Afterwards, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery offered an update on his team’s second-leading scorer.

Thankfully, it appears Wieskamp avoided a serious injury, but McCaffery said he won’t rush him back, according to The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman.

Assuming Wieskamp suffered a sprained ankle, it’s reasonable to think he won’t play in Iowa’s first game of the Big Ten Tournament, which will come in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season 20-7 overall and 14-6 in conference play to earn the No. 3 seed in the league tourney.

Maybe Wieskamp can be a fast healer and return to help Iowa in the Big Ten semis or championship game, if they advance that far next weekend. If not, the goal should be to have him ready for the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 19-20.

The 6-foot-6 Wieskamp came into today averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point range.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.