Iowa Hawkeyes Announce Results Of Coronavirus Testing

The Iowa athletic program has tested a total of 40 players, coaches and staff for COVID-19 this week. Of the 40, nine Hawkeyes have tested positive for coronavirus, per the school.

Many college football programs across the nation have begun voluntary team workouts over the past several weeks. Major programs like Clemson and LSU have reported a staggering number of positive cases within the respective programs. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers reported 23 positive cases while Ed Orgeron’s Tigers reported 30 players in quarantine.

Fortunately, no case has been reported as a “serious illness.” It’s unclear if any of Iowa’s positive testers have required hospitalization or are reporting any symptoms.

For now, all we know is nine student athletes, coaches and staff within the Iowa program have tested positive for COVID-19. The program conducted 40 total tests last week.

Iowa announces 9 of 40 student-athletes, coaches & staff tested in past week had positive COVID tests — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 22, 2020

As the case count grows within college football, analysts and fans everywhere are pessimistic regarding the 2020 season. The NCAA appears to still be planning on playing the 2020 season as currently scheduled.

One major change that could take place this season is fan attendance limitations. By all accounts, the NCAA is expected to organize fan attendance protocol for programs across the nation. Fan limitation appears to be inevitable at this point.

As for Iowa, the Hawkeyes will likely quarantine those who have tested positive. Others who may have come in contact with those who tested positive will likely be placed in isolation.