College Football World Reacts To Iowa Fans’ Field Storm After Beating Penn State

IOWA CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 5: Iowa Hawkeyes fans look on during the game against the at Michigan Wolverines at Kinnick Stadium on November 5, 2011 in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-16. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

No. 3 Iowa may have been the higher-ranked team than No. 4 Penn State today, but no one was keeping Hawkeye fans off the field after today’s win.

The game was about what you expect in a top five Big Ten battle with Iowa involved: relatively low scoring, with the defenses dictating the game. Iowa had just 305 yards on the day, but outgained Penn State, which was held to 287, and turned it over four times.

The injury to Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford really changed the tenor of the game. He led Penn State to an early 17-3 lead, but had to exit early with an injury. Taquan Roberson was ineffective in relief, completing 7-of-21 passes for 34 yards and two interceptions.

Iowa held Penn State to just a field goal in the second half, taking a 23-20 lead on a Spencer Petras 44-yard touchdown to Nico Ragaini with just 6:26 left in the game. They sealed the win three defensive drives later, forcing Roberson into three straight incompletions deep in Penn State territory to ice the win. As the clock hit zeroes, Hawkeye fans hit the field in a huge way.

Of course, because of the ranking situation, and the fact that Iowa was a 1.5-point favorite entering the game, plenty are taking issue with Hawkeye fans. That’s certainly a fine debate, though it doesn’t seem like anyone in Iowa City is interested in hearing it right now.

With the win, Iowa hands Penn State its first loss, and moves to 6-0 on the season. They should remain the No. 3 team in the country, behind only Alabama and Georgia. With an opportunistic, elite defense, and an offense that seems to always have just enough to win, they could be a very tough out.

