College Football World Reacts To Iowa Fans’ Field Storm After Beating Penn State

No. 3 Iowa may have been the higher-ranked team than No. 4 Penn State today, but no one was keeping Hawkeye fans off the field after today’s win.

The game was about what you expect in a top five Big Ten battle with Iowa involved: relatively low scoring, with the defenses dictating the game. Iowa had just 305 yards on the day, but outgained Penn State, which was held to 287, and turned it over four times.

The injury to Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford really changed the tenor of the game. He led Penn State to an early 17-3 lead, but had to exit early with an injury. Taquan Roberson was ineffective in relief, completing 7-of-21 passes for 34 yards and two interceptions.

Iowa held Penn State to just a field goal in the second half, taking a 23-20 lead on a Spencer Petras 44-yard touchdown to Nico Ragaini with just 6:26 left in the game. They sealed the win three defensive drives later, forcing Roberson into three straight incompletions deep in Penn State territory to ice the win. As the clock hit zeroes, Hawkeye fans hit the field in a huge way.

MAYHEM IN IOWA CITY pic.twitter.com/04qdwM6Ao7 — ESPN (@espn) October 9, 2021

They're not keeping Iowa fans off the field tonight 🎉 🎥 @NicoleAuerbachpic.twitter.com/6yzoKo5iPM — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) October 9, 2021

No. 3 Iowa’s fans storm the field after the 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State. pic.twitter.com/1Zns0jc71P — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 9, 2021

From the press box: #Iowa fans storm the field. pic.twitter.com/e4ncDn4JYt — Sean Bock (@SBock247) October 9, 2021

Of course, because of the ranking situation, and the fact that Iowa was a 1.5-point favorite entering the game, plenty are taking issue with Hawkeye fans. That’s certainly a fine debate, though it doesn’t seem like anyone in Iowa City is interested in hearing it right now.

Iowa fans rushing the field when they are the better ranked team then Penn state is hilarious lmao pic.twitter.com/EOs4gZ4WO5 — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 9, 2021

The higher ranked and FAVORED team wins AT HOME and the fans….rush the field. 🤦‍♂️ Smh, #Iowa. https://t.co/iniVINqn3d — Mike Wickett 🇺🇲🎙🏈🏀👨‍👧‍👧👩‍👦🤘🚀 (@mikewickett) October 10, 2021

Iowa fans storming the field after the Hawkeyes beat a team ranked lower than them, at home, is pretty comical — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 9, 2021

Thanks to those of you in the mentions reminding us all why people aren't supposed to have fun. https://t.co/3o29Cq5Dx8 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 9, 2021

With the win, Iowa hands Penn State its first loss, and moves to 6-0 on the season. They should remain the No. 3 team in the country, behind only Alabama and Georgia. With an opportunistic, elite defense, and an offense that seems to always have just enough to win, they could be a very tough out.