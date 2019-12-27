Iowa Hawkeyes Reveal Helmet For Holiday Bowl vs. USC

We’re only a few hours away from the Holiday Bowl matchup between Iowa and USC. But it’s been an emotional time for the Hawkeyes, who lost two of their school’s greatest legends this month: Hayden Fry and Bump Elliott.

Earlier this week the team announced plans to pay tribute to Fry and Elliott with special alterations to their helmets.

Prior to the game, the Hawkeyes’ Twitter account showed off the helmets.

As announced earlier this week, the Tigerhawk logo has been removed – only the third time in the last 30 years that it’s been peeled off for a game.

On the back of the helmet is a gold sticker with the name “Bump” in black letters.

Featured on top of the helmet is an ANF sticker, which stands for America Needs Farmers. ANF was a statement Fry made to demonstrate the importance for farmers to the state of Iowa.

Fry served as Iowa’s head coach for 20 years, during which he won three Big Ten titles and 143 games. He retired as Iowa’s all-time leader in wins, but has since been passed by Kirk Ferentz.

Elliott was Iowa’s athletic director from 1970 to 1991, during which he oversaw the hiring of Fry. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989 and even has a street in Iowa City near Carver-Hawkeye Arena named after him.

The Holiday Bowl will be played at 8:00 p.m. EST and will air on FS1.