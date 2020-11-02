NFL Trade Rumors: Former Iowa Star Is Being Shopped

A former Iowa Hawkeyes football star is reportedly being shopped ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning that Desmond King, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is being shopped by the Los Angeles Chargers.

King, 25, was a first-team All-Pro in 2018. He’s been an elite defensive back and return specialist for the Chargers. However, Los Angeles appears to be interested in trading him heading into Tuesday’s deadline.

Multiple NFL teams are reportedly interested in the former Iowa Hawkeyes star, according to Schefter’s report.

“Chargers are shopping former All-Pro defensive back and punt returner Desmond King, per sources. Multiple teams have inquired,” he reported on Monday morning.

King has been with the Chargers since 2017. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star was an elite player at the college level, winning the Jim Thorpe Award and Jack Tatum Award in 2015. He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten player.

That success has mostly translated to the NFL level, where King was an All-Pro in 2018. He has 161 career tackles, along with 6.5 sacks and four interceptions.

Los Angeles fell to 2-5 on the season with Sunday’s blown lead to the Denver Broncos.