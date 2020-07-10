Iowa Fans React To Rivalry Game With Iowa State Being Canceled

The Big Ten’s decision to move to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season has some obvious repercussions. Among them: the move cancels the annual Iowa-Iowa State rivalry game for the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

It is one of the first dominos to fall in what could be a very strange-looking college football season. If the ACC and Pac-12 follow the Big Ten, as is expected, we’ll see even more non-conference rivalries go by the wayside for the year. Highly anticipated games like Clemson-South Carolina, Florida-Florida State, Kentucky-Louisville, Notre Dame-Stanford, and Notre Dame-USC would be on the chopping block.

Obviously fans on either side of the Iowa-Iowa State are not thrilled with the move. Losing a major rivalry game is a real blow to the upcoming season. There are also some valid points about travel raised; a game between Iowa and Iowa State seems easier to pull off than, say, Iowa’s trip east to Penn State on Oct. 17. Senator Chuck Grassley raised his objections to the cancellation on Thursday, likely speaking for many of his constituents.

He’s not alone. While many have accepted the move on its face as a potentially helpful one, other Hawkeye and Cyclone fans aren’t thrilled. From Twitter, since the announcement came:

Canceled Iowa vs Iowa State…… plays West Virginia vs Texas. What are we doing? — Matthew S Ramsay (@MatthewSRamsay7) July 10, 2020

So, Iowa-Iowa State is cancelled. But Iowa’s can travel to Penn State? Makes no sense. Most OOC are closer than league games. — timbo (@timkelly93) July 10, 2020

Cy-Hawk has been uninterrupted since 1977. I remember thinking after the band thing the series needed a two-year break. I was wrong and this is gonna suck. https://t.co/9yRysgruxv — Marc Morehouse (@marcmorehouse) July 9, 2020

No Cy-Hawk game..

The year ISU (probably) has a more talented team than Iowa

*cracks open bottle of everclear* https://t.co/6KpA7BoSsN — Jackson Krile (@jacksonkrile) July 9, 2020

Iowa State fans are also having fun with the idea that Iowa has “forfeited” the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the year. The Cyclones haven’t won the game on the field since 2014.

🚨 Iowa forfeits 2020 Cy-Hawk Game https://t.co/yEV9czqgtK — Spencer Hughes (@spencerhughes) July 9, 2020

Shame that Iowa has to forfeit the Cy-Hawk game this year — Matthias (@MatthiasWRNL) July 9, 2020

So Iowa forfeits the game right?! W for the Cyclones! 😂 — Greg Nelson (@iastater09) July 9, 2020

Getting out ahead of this… This means Iowa forfeits the game. https://t.co/ZOTs5ufLT7 — Sean (@Seanye_West_32) July 9, 2020

Plenty of fans have also accepted the move and support the push for safety. The Big Ten’s decision isn’t as geared on keeping games close in proximity—that is very hard for a conference that spans from Maryland to Nebraska—but it allows for all teams competing to work off of the same blueprint for testing and other protocols for handling the virus.

Hopefully reduced scheduling this fall is the extent of the changes, though as many surveyed athletic directors admitted to Stadium this week, there is a good chance that even more drastic measures may have to be taken.