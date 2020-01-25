Iowa Lands 3-Star DE Jeffrey Bowie

Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes prioritize in-state recruiting. Those efforts have paid off as Iowa picked up a commitment from 3-star DE and Iowa prospect Jeffrey Bowie on Saturday.

The 2021-prospect has shut down his recruitment early, indicating he’s “100% committed to the University of Iowa.”

Bowie made his commitment announcement on Saturday afternoon.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I am staying home and I am 100% committed to The University of Iowa,” Bowie posted on his personal Twitter. “I would like to thank all of my coaches, family, and teammates for helping me get to this point! Go Hawks.”

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound DE is the sixth-highest rated 2021-prospect in Iowa. Bowie also ranks as the No. 29 SDE and No. 422 overall prospect, courtesy of the 247Sports’ Composite score.

Bowie chose the Hawkeyes over other offers from Minnesota, Indiana, Iowa State and Kansas State. In the end, Iowa – the hometown favorite – was too tough to pass down.

Bowie is Iowa’s seventh commit of the 2021 class. He joins a Hawkeyes’ class which is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation.

Ferentz and the Hawkeyes look to continue their recruiting momentum this off-season. Bowie’s commitment could spark more in-state Iowa recruits to jump on-board and join Iowa’s 2021 class.