Iowa Lands Major Grad Transfer OL From Big Ten Program

A group of Iowa Hawkeyes football helmets.WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 03: General view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmets are seen during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Iowa football didn’t have to look far for help in replacing star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. The Hawkeyes landed a grad transfer from another Big Ten program.

Earlier today, 247Sports’ David Eickholt reported that Indiana graduate transfer offensive tackle Coy Cronk was listed in the Iowa student directory.

Cronk, who started 40 games in his career for the Hoosiers, entered the NCAA transfer portal two weeks ago.

Cronk started the first four games of the 2019 season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. As a result, he received a redshirt year.

 

Cronk will be eligible to play immediately for the Hawkeyes in 2020.

He played left tackle for Indiana but could switch to the right side at Iowa. Iowa is losing its right tackle Wirfs to the NFL, but returns starting left tackle Alaric Jackson.


