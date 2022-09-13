Iowa Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback Moving Forward

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Iowa football has been miserable on offense this season, but the Hawkeyes are not making a change at quarterback--yet.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed this afternoon that Spencer Petras will start against Nevada on Saturday. Petras has been the Hawkeyes' primary starter since 2020.

However, his performance has been poor through two games this year, and in his last 10 starts dating back to midway through the 2021 season, Petras has shockingly thrown only one touchdown against nine interceptions.

It's almost impossible to be that bad as a passer in modern college football.

In two games this season, Iowa is 1-1 with only 14 total points scored. The Hawkeyes scored a touchdown in last week's 10-7 loss to Iowa State, and beat South Dakota State 7-3 in the season opener thanks to a field goal and two safeties.

Can the Hawkeyes improve moving forward? It would be hard for them to get worse.