Iowa Reportedly Makes Decision On When Athletics Will Resume

Earlier today, the SEC announced that student-athletes can begin voluntary workouts starting June 8. Fast forward a few hours later, and the University of Iowa revealed its plans on how it will jump-start its athletic programs.

Iowa coaches and staff members can return on June 1. As for when players can resume activities, the schools released its guidelines in an email.

“Football student-athletes who choose to participate in voluntary workouts will return beginning June 8, 2020, and Men’s and Women’s Basketball student athletes beginning on June 15, 2020,” Iowa said in a recent email. “Student athletes will participate in a formal clearance process for the return to voluntary practice. The process will follow NCAA, B1G, and campus best-practices and supervised by UI Health Care medical staff.”

The Hawkeyes will limit occupancy in certain buildings in an effort to practice social distancing. Coaches and players will also use protective equipment, such as face coverings and hand sanitizer.

There are still several phases that schools will have to pass before the NCAA announces that college football will take place this fall. Nonetheless, the fact that student-athletes will return to team facilities soon is a huge step in the right direction.

Next step for athletic programs around the country is to provide proper safety measures for its players and sufficient testing.

Iowa’s football season is currently scheduled to begin on September 5 against Norther Iowa. The next few weeks could decide whether or not college football starts on time this year.