College hoops fans are going to be spoiled this coming season, especially when Iowa and North Carolina meet on the hardwood.

The Hawkeyes and Tar Heels are being paired up for the ACC/B1G challenge, per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. Both programs are recognized as top-10 programs entering college basketball’s 2020-21 season. We could be getting a preview of a Final Four matchup when the two teams meet later this year.

North Carolina took a step back last season in what was one of Roy Williams’ worst years in recent memory. But per usual, the Tar Heels have recruited well and should have the talent to compete with any team in the nation.

Iowa, meanwhile, returns All-American forward Luka Garza to lead the national championship contending Hawkeyes. Iowa has an early opportunity and test to prove its one of the elite programs in college basketball this coming season.

College basketball continues to impress in regards to marquee non-conference contests, unlike college football. Fans continue to critizize college football for its lack of entertaining games out of conference to start the season. College hoops has gone the opposite direction.

Iowa-North Carolina is just one of plenty of marquee non-conference games to come this season. The two teams will reportedly meet in the ACC/B1G challenge.

The ACC/B1G challenge, which began in 1999, will reportedly begin on Dec. 8 continuing through Dec. 9. Games will take place on campuses.