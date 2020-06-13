Late Friday night, a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team suffered serious injuries in a boating accident.

Jack Koerner, a former walk-on, and another passenger were on a watercraft identified as a Sea-Doo when it crashed into the side of a boat. Both Koerner and the other individual, Cole Coffin, suffered serious injuries as a result.

According to the police report, Koerner was taken by EMS to a local hospital. Coffin had to be airlifted to a different hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, the Iowa program released a statement confirming Koerner was involved in an accident. In the statement, Iowa revealed Koerner suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

“We can confirm Jack Koerner – a junior defensive back on the University of Iowa football team and member of the 2020 Leadership Group – was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the program said in a statement.

From Iowa sports info: pic.twitter.com/1tTSamTDg5 — Marc Morehouse (@marcmorehouse) June 13, 2020

After attending Dowling Catholic High School, Koerner walked on the Iowa football program. Although it took him a few years to make an impact, the former walk-on established himself as a vital piece of the Hawkeyes defense last season.

Koerner racked up 81 tackles, intercepted one pass, and defended five total passes during the 2019 campaign. Head coach Kirk Ferentz rewarded his stellar play during the spring by making Koerner a scholarship player.

It’s great to hear Koerner escaped the accident with non-life threatening injuries. When official word of his injuries comes out, we’ll have it here.