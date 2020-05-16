The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to lose a member of the offensive line. Jeff Jenkins, last year’s backup center, has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

The news doesn’t come as a major surprise. Jenkins was not at the University of Iowa this semester, and in January, had floated the idea of retiring of the sport. At the time, his intention was to stay at the school, but to step away from football.

That no longer appears to be the case. He tells Friday Night Drive that he is now entering the transfer portal, with the intention of finding a new scholarship opportunity. He spent two seasons with the Hawkeyes.

At the start of last season, Jeff Jenkins found his way into the two-deep. He got some spot playing time this past season at Iowa, but will now look for an opportunity for more significant playing time. Hopefully he is able to land it.

Former Prairie Ridge standout Jeff Jenkins has entered the NCAA transfer portal after spending two seasons at Iowa. https://t.co/XLBftQwfVu — Northwest Herald (@nwherald) May 16, 2020

As a high schooler at Prairie Ridge in Illinois, Jenkins was a three-star player. 247Sports‘ composite rankings had him at No. 504 overall, No. 23 among offensive guards, and No. 7 in the state.

Kansas and Purdue were the other Power Five programs to extend him a scholarship offer. A number of MAC schools did the same. He should have some options moving forward.

Iowa adds three new offensive linemen in the 2020 recruiting class.