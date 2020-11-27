Iowa Player Takes Hilarious Shot At Nebraska After Win

Earlier this week, an interesting story came out of the Nebraska football program ahead of the team’s game against Iowa.

Wide receiver Kade Warner told reporters the team was planning on growing mustaches for the game. That’s right, mustaches.

Well, on Friday afternoon, the two teams took the field for their game. After a back-and-fourth contest, the Hawkeyes walked out with a 26-20 win thanks to a late turnover from quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Following the win, Iowa kicker Keith Duncan had an interesting comment for the Huskers. He suggested the team spent too much time growing out their mustaches and not enough time getting ready for the game.

“I think they’re (more) worried about growing mustaches than playing football,” Duncan told reporters after the game.

With the win on Friday afternoon, Iowa improved to 4-2 on the season. The Hawkeyes opened the season with two-straight losses, but have found a rhythm in recent weeks.

Iowa hasn’t allowed a team to score more than 24 points so far this season. With the defense playing well, it was up to the offense to get it done – which is has over the last four weeks.

As for Nebraska, the Huskers slid to 1-4 on the season after losing their second-straight game. It’s been a rough season for Nebraska and head coach Scott Frost.