We’re all wondering when sports will return amid the coronavirus pandemic. No league or institution has given a definitive date for getting back to work yet.

Earlier today, however, it seemed like Iowa was doing just that. A report emerged that the school was planning on returning to practice on June 1. It was based off comments that Iowa president Bruce Harreld had made to the university’s Board of Regents.

However, Harreld released a statement a short time ago clarifying his remarks from earlier. In it, he contended that the June 1 date was not set in stone, and while Iowa is exploring all options, they have not made a decision on when to resume activities.

“I would like to clarify my comments from earlier today. As I said, in conjunction with our fellow members of the Big Ten, we are exploring all options. But our first priority is the health and safety of our student athletes and fans,” Harreld said in his statement.

Statement from #Iowa president Bruce Harreld: “I would like to clarify my comments from earlier today. As I said, in conjunction with our fellow members of the Big Ten, we are exploring all options. But our first priority is the health and safety of our student athletes and fans” — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 1, 2020

Some had taken exception to Harreld saying that they “were hopeful the virus will be behind us” by June 1, but when you take in his full comments, which can be found below, that quote is not nearly as noteworthy as it first appeared.

For context, here's exactly what University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said during a question-and-answer session at the state Board of Regents meeting this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/d0tQs0WgGJ — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) April 30, 2020

Basically, while Iowa is hopeful for a June return to practice, it is too early to say that will be reality.

It sounds like the university will be smart on whatever it decides to do.