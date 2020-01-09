Iowa QB Peyton Mansell Makes Transfer Decision

Well that didn’t take long. Just one day after entering the NCAA transfer portal, now-former Iowa QB Peyton Mansell has found a new home for 2020.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Mansell announced that he will be transferring to Abilene Christian of FCS. He confirmed the move in an interview with Hawkeye Insider.

Mansell’s move follows a two-year spell at Iowa during which he barely saw the field at all. He did not throw a pass in 2019, and threw just eight as a freshman in 2018.

The former three-star recruit fell in the depth chart during the season, resorting to playing as a scout-team defensive back according to Hawkeye Insider.

It appears Peyton Mansell will be playing ag Abilene Christian, according to his Instagram feed. pic.twitter.com/5sZZr6dw5n — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) January 9, 2020

At the time of his recruitment though, Mansell had few offers from Power Five programs, but a litany of offers from Group of Five and FCS teams. Abilene Christian was one of those schools.

The Wildcats went 5-7 in 2019 under third-year head coach Adam Dorrel.

Perhaps the experience that he gained at Iowa will serve him well now that he’s in the Southland Conference.

Good luck, Peyton!