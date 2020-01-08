Iowa QB Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

With Iowa QB Nate Stanley graduating, it looks like there’s going to be a competition to be the Iowa signal-caller. But it appears that QB Peyton Mansell might not be a part of it.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Mansell has entered the transfer portal. He did not appear for the Hawkeyes in 2019 and had only a handful of appearances in 2018. Mansell redshirted his freshman year.

The only other Iowa QB to throw a pass in 2019 was freshman Spencer Petras.

247Sports rated Mansell as a three-star prospect and the No. 664 recruit in the Class of 2017. He was the No. 14 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, and the No. 93 prospect from the state of Texas.

#Iowa QB Peyton Mansell is in the transfer portal. Appeared in five games in 2018 but didn't play this past season. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 8, 2020

As a prospect, Iowa was the only Power Five team known to have made him a scholarship offer. Multiple Group of Five and FCS schools made Mansell offers before he settled on the Hawkeyes.

Iowa is coming off a 10-3 season that culminated in a dominating Holiday Bowl win over USC.

There are a lot of teams that may be in need of an experienced QB next year. But if Mansell feels he would be better off competing at another college, then more power to him.

Who will be the starting Iowa QB next year?