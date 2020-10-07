Unlike college football, college basketball continues to live up to its promise of scheduling massive non-conference games early in the season.

Iowa basketball’s latest reported schedule addition could wind up being one of the best regular season games we’ve seen in years. Per college basketball insider Matt Norlander, Iowa basketball has scheduled a non-conference game with Gonzaga.

The reported non-conference contest will take place on Dec. 19 at a neutral court. According to the same report, the two teams have agreed to travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to play at the Pentagon.

“The latest late-offseason upgrade features two Final Four contenders — Gonzaga playing Iowa — in a game to be played on Dec. 19 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, sources told CBS Sports,” Norlander writes, via CBS Sports. “The Sanford Pentagon (the same site hosting the tournament field formerly labeled the 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis) will be witness to the fourth meeting ever between the Bulldogs and Hawkeyes.”

The dotted line hasn’t been signed just yet. But both teams have reportedly agreed to play on the proposed date at the proposed venue.

If the game is indeed confirmed, we’ll get an early look at two of the best teams in all of college basketball this upcoming season. Both Gonzaga and Iowa enter the 2020-21 season as top-five teams. Some even rank Gonzaga the best squad in the nation. It looks like college basketball fans will be treated to a top-five college basketball showdown from the Pentagon later this year.

BREAKING: Another huge college hoops nonconference matchup is on the schedule. Top-five teams Gonzaga and Iowa have agreed to play each other on Dec. 19 at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, sources told @CBSSports. Details ⬇️https://t.co/7DooxxuKLx — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) October 7, 2020

Iowa basketball, led by All-American forward Luke Garza, enters the year with national championship aspirations.

The Hawkeyes will get the early test they need when they match up with the Zags.

It looks like Iowa will play Gonzaga on Dec. 19 from the Pentagon in a massive top-five college basketball match-up.