Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer

Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season.

On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa.

After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.

This season was cut short for All due to an injury. He recorded three receptions for 36 yards in Michigan's first three games.

In a previous statement, All discussed his decision to leave Michigan.

"I know some of you are wondering why I would leave and the answer to that question is unexpected," All tweeted. "Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what’s best for you and your family. Love you guys."

Now, All will get a fresh start at Iowa. His preexisting connection with McNamara should make his adjustment process fairly smooth.

All will have at least two years of eligibility remaining.