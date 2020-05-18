Iowa Running Back Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

Iowa running back Samson Evans has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The former Hawkeye spent just two years with the program.

Evans joined Iowa as apart of the team’s 2018 recruiting class. He was then classified as a dual-threat quarterback, but it was unclear what position he would play in college. Evans ranked as the No. 92 athlete and 26th highest-rated recruit in Illinois, per the 247Sports Composite Score.

The three-star athlete was moved to running back upon his arrival at Iowa. His versatility created an exciting dynamic for Iowa coaches, but Evans never saw the field.

Now, he’s set to explore other options after announcing his decision to transfer from Iowa. He announced his transfer decision via his personal Twitter on Monday.

“After much thought and talking to my family, I’ve decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “I’d personally like to thank the University of Iowa and all the coaches for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams. However, it is time for me to move on and I’m excited for what the future may hold.”

Excited for what the future holds. |John 13:7| pic.twitter.com/9L8vjHGBDB — Samson Evans (@Samson22Evans) May 18, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see where the former Illinois high school star ends up. Fortunately, this isn’t a huge loss for the Hawkeyes. Evans never saw playing time due to a loaded depth chart at running back.

The Hawkeyes have always been well-suited at the running back position.