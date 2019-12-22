Iowa Sends Heartfelt Message To C.J. Beathard’s Family

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is dealing with an unthinkable tragedy. On early Saturday morning, his 22-year-old brother Clayton was one of two people fatally stabbed outside of a Nashville bar.

This morning, the Iowa football Twitter account sent out a message of support to Beathard, a former Hawkeye, and his family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Beathard family as they cope with their loss,” the tweet read. “All of Hawkeye Nation is behind you.”

On Saturday night, Beathard’s San Francisco teammates won a thrilling 34-31 decision over the Los Angeles Rams.

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the team and delivered a stirring message for Beathard’s family.

For the Beathard family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Td26FyOEND — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers remain with C.J. Beathard and his family. We can’t imagine what they are going through right now.