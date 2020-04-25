Iowa Star Joe Wieskamp Announces NBA Draft Decision

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp had a breakout season in 2019, forcing many fans to wonder if he’d declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. Although he needed time to make a final decision, the talented sophomore has announced his plans for this year.

Wieskamp revealed that he will bypass the draft process for this year and return for his junior season. He should be one of the top performers in the Big Ten for the 2020-21 campaign.

One of the main reasons behind Wieskamp’s decision was all the uncertainty during these times. It’s tough for prospects to get proper feedback from coaches and scouts due to the fact that face-to-face meetings aren’t allowed at the moment.

“I have decided not to put my name in the NBA Draft this year due to the all the unknowns in regards to team workouts and what the process will look like,” Wieskamp said in a statement. “My goal is to play in the NBA and I’m looking forward to that possibility in the future. However, I’m extremely excited for this upcoming season at Iowa! We have the opportunity to do something really special.”

Wieskamp averaged 14.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this past season at Iowa.

The Hawkeyes should be a national title contender next year if Luke Garza comes back to school as well. He submit his name in the draft, but he left the door open to return.

For now though, Iowa fans have to be thrilled that Wieskamp will be on the team next season.