Iowa Star S Geno Stone Announces NFL Draft Decision

In 2017, Geno Stone arrived at Iowa as an unheralded recruit. Today, the standout safety declared for the NFL Draft after three seasons.

Stone, who finished third on the Hawkeyes in tackles in 2019, announced on Twitter that he will forgo his senior season and turn pro.

“The past three years of my life have been filled with nothing but great memories and friendships that will last forever,” Stone wrote. “Since the bowl game, I have had plenty of time to think deeply about my future and weigh the pros and cons of my options. With that said, after serious discussion with my family, confidantes and coaches [and a lot of prayers], I have decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft!”

Thank you Hawkeye Nation !

Stone finished 2019 with 70 tackles, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack. He was named to the All-Big Ten second team by conference coaches and a media panel.

In 2018, Stone recorded 39 tackles, seven passes defensed and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown against Penn State.

Iowa finished 10-3 this season with a win over USC in the Holiday Bowl.